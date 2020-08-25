Unfiltered: Robbie Lawler and Aleksandar Rakic

First, the guys offer their take on Edgar's razor-close win over Pedro Munhoz last Saturday, and Matt shares his own Dr. Pimple Popper moment from Brazil back in the day.

Aleksandar Rakic is the first to join ahead of his main event bout against Anthony Smith on Saturday. He shares stories of getting kicked off his soccer team for being too aggressive and dreading grappling practice when first making the transition from kickboxing to MMA.

Then, Robbie Lawler joins Jim and Matt after accepting a short notice fight against Neil Magny in the co-main event this Saturday. He relives his epic stare-down with Rory MacDonald in their legendary rematch and suggests self-help books for Matt to read during quarantine.

Matt and Jim close the show recapping all the action from UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar and give their take on how Sean O'Malley is handling his first UFC loss.

