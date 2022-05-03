Unfiltered: Randy Brown, Brandon Royval, and UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera recap

First, Matt and Jim recap the main event between UFC Bantamweights Marlon "Chito" Vera and Rob Font at UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera over the weekend.

Randy Brown joins the show ahead of his fight against Khaos Williams at UFC 274. He opens up about throwing up after doing his least-favorite forms of cardio training, how discussing UFC cards for his YouTube channel has shaped his outlook on fighting, and why he doesn't blame his UFC 274 opponent for using "Khaos" as his first name.

Then, Brandon Royval calls in ahead of his bout against Matt Schnell at UFC 274. He reveals how the nickname "Raw Dawg" has stuck with him since his days as an amateur mixed martial artist, opens up about his obsession with Spikeball, and shares why he views this upcoming fight against Schnell as his unofficial UFC debut.

Jim and Matt close the show recapping their favorite moments from UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera, including Joanderson Brito's knockout win against Andre Fili, and Andrei Arlovski's controversial decision win over Jake Collier.

