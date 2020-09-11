Unfiltered: Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill

First, Angela Hill calls in to make her case against her split decision loss to Claudia Gadelha, share how it feels to be the first African-American female to headline a UFC card, and her thoughts on opponent Michelle Waterson's recent comments on her game plan.

After Jim and Matt recap the results from Dana White's Contender Series, Michelle Waterson joins the show. She shares how she could have done more in her loss to Carla Esparza and why she didn't hesitate to agree to fight five rounds last-minute.

Finally, Jim and Matt make their picks for the main card of UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill.

