Unfiltered: Megan Olivi and Gerald McCoy

First, Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy makes his UFC Unfiltered debut. Before Matt and Gerald bond over Hugh Jackman's only flaw as Wolverine, he shares how impressed he is with fighters like Michael Chandler and Dominick Cruz after seeing them train in-person, and how heartbroken he was after seeing his favorite fighter, Amanda Nunes, lose at UFC 269 to Julianna Peña.



Then, Megan Olivi joins the show to talk about her new podcast, Becoming a Fighter, about the journey of UFC fighters before they made it to the promotion. Besides that, she discusses what stood out to her about Francis Ngannou after her latest sit-down interview, and why she was so impressed with Calvin Kattar's performance against Giga Chikadze on Saturday night.



Jim and Matt close the show highlighting some of their favorite performances from UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze, including Jake Collier's submission win against Chase Sherman in the co-main event.



Subscribe and follow @UFCUnfiltered



Got a minute? Give us a 5-star review!



Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram



Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram



Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram