Unfiltered: Max Holloway and Brett Okamoto

Episode 409 features bold predictions, Zoom workouts, Phoenix Carnevale and more!
Jul. 9, 2020

While Matt is busy quarantining on Fight Island, pal of the show Phoenix Carnevale joins Jim on today's episode to preview UFC 251 taking place this Saturday!

First, former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway joins the show to share how his Zoom workout classes are just like yours, his thoughts on Volkanovski's recent smack talk, and what compelled him to commit to auctioning off his UFC 251 fight kit to charity. 

After Jim is done blowing off his therapist, ESPN MMA reporter Brett Okamoto closes out the show with a bold prediction on who will get the next welterweight title shot if Jorge Masvidal wins against Kamaru Usman this Saturday on Fight Island, and his take on how the UFC has handled the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Enjoy the fights, and follow the show on Instagram @UFCUnfiltered!

