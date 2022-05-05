Unfiltered: Mauricio "Shogun" Rua, Michael Chandler, co-host Jens Pulver, and UFC 274 preview

First, Mauricio "Shogun" Rua joins the show ahead of his bout against Ovince Saint Preux this Saturday at UFC 274. He shares how training with fighters who are also in their forties inspires him to compete, explains how the come-up for a martial artist has evolved since he first started competing professionally and reveals why he is not open to the idea of participating in other sports like grappling after he retires.



Then, after Jim, Matt, and Jens discuss how questions about age impact a fighter's mentality, Michael Chandler calls in ahead of his fight against Tony Ferguson this weekend. He explains why he chose to face someone he called a "certified lunatic," shares how his experience in the UFC has been everything he imagined it would be and opens up about being the 'perfect' person to welcome back Conor McGregor to the UFC Lightweight division.



Jim, Matt, and Jens close the show with their picks for UFC 274's main card, including the UFC Women's Strawweight title fight of Rose Namajunas versus Carla Esparza, and the main event for the UFC Lightweight title between champion Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

