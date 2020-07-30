Unfiltered: Kevin Holland, Edmen Shahbazyan and Rich Vos

We've got a fun episode of UFC Unfiltered ahead of this weekend's stacked card, UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan!

Kevin Holland joins Jim and Matt first to share how training in kung fu kept him from going down a dangerous path in life, why he'd love to get his hands on Mike Perry, and what it's like to take a fight on ten days' notice.

Then, Edmen Shahbazyan reveals what it's like to be called "f*cking awesome at everything" by Ronda Rousey, and how he is approaching his biggest test yet in Derek Brunson this Saturday.

Listen up for Rich Vos after that to find out why he calls Matt Serra a "bloated Joe Rogan" and hear his story about a front kick that went wrong with Jim many years ago.

Jim and Matt close out the show with their picks for UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan this Saturday on ESPN+.

