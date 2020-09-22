 Skip to main content

Unfiltered: Johnny Walker, Mackenzie Dern, and Co-Host Laura Sanko

On today's episode of UFC Unfiltered: Johnny Walker, Mackenzie Dern, and Co-Host Laura Sanko
Sep. 22, 2020

Special guest co-host Laura Sanko joins UFC Unfiltered for the first time to recap all the action at UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley!

First, Jim, Matt, and Laura discuss Saturday's wild card: Khamzat Chimaev's 17-second KO of Gerald Meerschaert, Mackenzie Dern's first round armbar submission of Randa Markos, and Colby Covington's dominant performance in the main event against Tyron Woodley.

Plus, a quick preview of the Adesanya-Costa title fight this weekend.

Then, Mackenzie Dern calls in to share how surprised she was when Markos dove into her guard when she tripped, how having a child has changed her perspective on fighting, and who she wants to face next in the Octagon. 

Johnny Walker closes out the show with a call out for his next opponent and revealing what it's like to now be coached under John Kavanaugh.

