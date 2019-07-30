Unfiltered: Jeremy Stephens, Geoff Neal, UFC 240

Phoenix Carnevale joins Jim to recap UFC 240, Frankie Edgar’s future, unstoppable Max Holloway and if Nunes vs Cyborg 2 will really happen. The crew then talk to a fighter who just won a huge fight and another who just booked one. First, Jeremy Stephens joins the show to discuss his fight vs Yair Rodriguez in Mexico City on Sept. 21. Stephens discusses his Mexican heritage, how he's improved in his last few fights, and a prediction for the matchup. Next, Geoff Neal joins to talk about his incredible win over Niko Price, what he’s going to do with his $50k Performance of the Night bonus and if he will continue working his day job?