Unfiltered: Jan Blachowicz, Amanda Ribas, and UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic preview

First, Amanda Ribas joins the show ahead of her bout against Katlyn Chookagian on Saturday night. She reveals why she likes to watch cooking shows while cutting weight, explains how she thinks a good performance against Chookagian could lead to a title shot against Valentina Shevchenko or Taila Santos, and opens up about maintaining her positive attitude during fight week.



Then, former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz calls in ahead of his main event bout against Aleksandar Rakic this weekend at the UFC Apex. He reveals what he'd like to do to the people who stole his car in Poland, opens up about working with a mental coach for this fight camp, and shares his thoughts on the upcoming fight between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka for the UFC Light Heavyweight belt.



Jim and Matt close the show with picks for this weekend's main card, including the co-main event between Ryan Spann and Ion Cutelaba.

