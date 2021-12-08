 Skip to main content
Unfiltered: Jamahal Hill and Vince Morales

Jamahal Hill and Vince Morales Join The Show!
Dec. 8, 2021

Matt Serra returns from his vacation and is back at it again with his Jimmy Bird to break down all the action from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo.

First, Jamahal Hill stops by after his 48 second knockout win against Jimmy Crute. Hill discusses his fight preparation against Paul Craig compared to his fight preparation against Jimmy Crute and then he talks about potential future match ups in the light heavyweight division. To wrap things up, Matt, fresh off his trip to Florida, gives Jamahal some travel tips for Disneyworld and Universal Studios.
 
Up next, Vince Morales makes his UFC Unfiltered debut. The guys chat about his knockout win against Louis Smolka this past Saturday night, and about growing up in a family of fighters. Morales, Jim and Matt wrap things up with a discussion on their favorite scary movies and anime shows.
 
Finally, Jim and Matt close out the show discussing the main event between Jose Aldo and Rob Font.

