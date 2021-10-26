 Skip to main content
UFC Unfiltered

Unfiltered: Herschel Walker and Michael Chandler

Herschel Walker and Michael Chandler Join The Show
Oct. 26, 2021

Matt is motivated and you will be too after listening to today’s show featuring interviews with NFL legend and former Strikeforce heavyweight Herschel Walker and UFC lightweight Michael Chandler!

First, Jim and Matt speak with Herschel Walker.
Herschel details the differences between winning an NFL game and a mixed martial arts fight, how ballet and dance helped his game on the field and on the mats, how being bullied as a kid inspired him to take up Tae Kwon Do, his martial arts journey from childhood to fighting while in college at the University of Georgia to his fights as a professional MMA fighter after his NFL career, and much more… including his very interesting sleep and eating habits?!?
 
Then, our pal Michael Chandler joins the show before his showdown with Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 on November 6 at Madison Square Garden. He shares his thoughts on Gaethje being the 'craziest' opponent he's ever faced, how similar he and Gaethje are, his thoughts and process on overcoming loss and much more including family, finance and what motivates him.
 
Jim and Matt close the show with their reaction to Marvin Vettori's dominant victory over Paulo Costa, and some of their other favorite performances from Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori card.

 
Subscribe and follow @UFCUnfiltered
 
Got a minute? Give us a 5-star review!
 
Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram
 
Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram
 
Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram

Tags
UFC Unfiltered
UFC President Dana White walks on stage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 26 2021 in Las Vegas Nevada. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Watch UFC

Dana White Has a Plan for UFC World Domination |…

The UFC Has Grown Explosively Under Dana White. Now As Endeavor's Crown Jewel, Its Ambition Is To Be The World's Most Popular Sport.

Watch the Video
UFC 267 Poster
Watch UFC

A Stacked Card | UFC 267: Bachowicz vs Teixeira

The UFC's Return To Abu Dhabi Will Be An Epic Affair, Featuring The Light Heavyweight Championship And A Huge Slate Of Can't-Miss Bouts

Watch the Video
Etihad Arena - UFC Fight Island 7
Announcements

ENTRY CHECKLIST FOR ETIHAD ARENA | UFC 267: BLACHOWICZ…

Important Information You Need To Know Before Arriving To The Arena

More