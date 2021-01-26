Unfiltered: Gilbert Burns and Michael Chiesa

Jim and Matt are reunited just in time to discuss all the action from UFC 257, including Dustin Poirier's stunning knockout victory against Conor McGregor!

First, Jim and Matt unpack Michael Chandler's explosive UFC debut against Dan Hooker and reveal matches they'd like to see in the lightweight division after Poirier's underdog victory in Saturday's main event against McGregor.

Then, Gilbert Burns calls in ahead of his welterweight title fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 258 on February 13th. He shares how being a former training partner of Usman's will help him in their upcoming bout, how he learned to be a power puncher despite learning striking only ten years ago, and what tendencies he picked up on while studying tape of Tyron Woodley.

After Jim and Matt discuss Marina Rodriguez's KO victory over Amanda Ribas and Joanne Calderwood's victory in her grudge match with Jessica Eye, Michael Chiesa joins the show. He explains why he called out Colby Covington after his victory over Neil Magny on Fight Island, drops a clue as to who his co-host will be on his new podcast, and shares which fight convinced him to move up to welterweight.