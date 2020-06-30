Unfiltered: Forrest Griffin and Kay Hansen

UFC strawweight Kay Hansen makes her UFC Unfiltered debut joining the guys after her armbar submission win in her UFC debut this weekend. She shares which of Ronda Rousey's performances inspired her to take up MMA, being scouted at the age of 12 by college softball coaches, and talks about meeting the bettor that wagered $37k on her to win on Saturday.

Then, a heavily caffeinated Forrest Griffin calls in to chat with the guys. After Matt and Forrest poke fun at each other, and tell embarrassing stories (like the time Forrest brewed Matt a veggie coffee that made him run to the restroom) they get down to business and discuss what made Poirier vs Hooker so exciting, why Justin Gaethje is the most intriguing opponent for Khabib Nurmagomedov and what Dustin Poirier did to earn the inaugural Forrest Griffin Community Award.

Finally, Matt and Jim recap their fight predictions from this weekend. Spoiler: it didn't go too well.

