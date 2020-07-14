Unfiltered: Fight Island – Petr Yan, Jimmie Rivera, and UFC 251 Recap

First, Jim and Phoenix question the judging for the featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway and examine welterweight champ Kamaru Usman's successful strategy against Jorge Masvidal.

Then, the NEW bantamweight champion, Petr Yan, calls in from Abu Dhabi to share the secrets to his Twitter trash talk, the seemingly late stoppage in his win against Jose Aldo, and why he thinks he'll defeat Aljamain Sterling in his first title defense.

Top-ranked bantamweight Jimmie Rivera closes out the show sharing what it's like to train Jimmy in boxing and why he accepted a fight against Cody Stamann on seven days' notice.

