Unfiltered: Felicia Spencer and Chase Hooper

First, Matt and Jim pitch a new segment for Unfiltered and review their latest Netflix binges.

Then, UFC featherweight Chase Hooper joins the show ahead of his fight on Saturday against Alex Caceres. He shares how his father-son relationship with Ben Askren began and how he copes with cutting weight by fantasizing about food.

After the guys make their picks for UFC 250 and Matt calls Jim out for not wishing him a happy birthday, UFC featherweight Felicia Spencer calls in before her main event fight against Amanda Nunes. She discusses how scary it was to quit her day job as an online algebra teacher and why she's confident she'll get the finish against "The Lioness" this weekend.

