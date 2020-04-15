Unfiltered Episode 384: Justin Gaethje & Matt Iseman

Then, host of American Ninja Warrior and the new podcast game show 'Factorious' Matt Iseman calls in to sample the new show with Matt and Jim, and shares how he went from nearly being a doctor to pursuing a career in comedy.

Finally, UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje discusses nearly filling in at UFC 249 to fight Tony Ferguson, a potential matchup against Conor McGregor, and when he is hoping to have his next bout.

CHECK OUT PREVIOUS EPISODES OF UNFILTERED

Follow the show @UFCunfiltered on Instagram, and check out the full video show on UFC FIGHT PASS - sign up today at www.ufcfightpass.com