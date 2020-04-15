Unfiltered Episode 384: Justin Gaethje & Matt Iseman
On today's episode of UFC Unfiltered: Justin Gaethje & Matt Iseman
Apr. 15, 2020
Matt and Jim begin this episode of Unfiltered discussing the recent cancellation of UFC 249 and Dana White's 'Fight Island' where future UFC events will take place.
Then, host of American Ninja Warrior and the new podcast game show 'Factorious' Matt Iseman calls in to sample the new show with Matt and Jim, and shares how he went from nearly being a doctor to pursuing a career in comedy.
Finally, UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje discusses nearly filling in at UFC 249 to fight Tony Ferguson, a potential matchup against Conor McGregor, and when he is hoping to have his next bout.