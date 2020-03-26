Unfiltered Episode 379: Chael Sonnen & Din Thomas

First, coach and former UFC lightweight Din Thomas joins the show to reveal what led him to leave American Top Team and why he posted a scarily accurate impression of Stephen A Smith online.

Then, former UFC middleweight and the baddest man out of West Linn, OR, Chael Sonnen, Skypes in. He shares his solution for UFC 249, discusses the art and rules of trash talking, and how his Submission Underground will 'Make Grappling Great Again'.

Finally, Chael talks some trash to the guys, and Matt calls BS! Do not miss this exchange.

Follow the show @UFCunfiltered on Instagram, and check out the full video show on UFC FIGHT PASS - sign up today at www.ufcfightpass.com