Unfiltered Episode 378: Dustin Poirier & Francis Ngannou

Matt and Jim start the show with a check-in on how COVID-19 is impacting their lives, and Matt asks Jim about how his training with UFC bantamweight Jimmie Rivera is going (not that Matt's jealous or anything).

Then, UFC lightweight and former interim champion Dustin Poirier joins the show. He details just how close he was to submitting Khabib Nurmagomedov in their title fight in September, what prompted Colby Covington to apologize to him, how close he was to booking a fight with Dan Hooker and much more!

Next, UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou gets on the line with Jim and Matt. He explains why Jairzinho Rozenstruik got 'lucky' against Alistair Overeem, shares how it felt to have fans turn against him after his first UFC loss, explains why Mike Tyson was the best to ever do it, and much more!

