Unfiltered Episode 372: Beneil Dariush and Brett Okamoto
Mar. 3, 2020
Matt and Jim begin the show talking to ESPN MMA Reporter Brett Okamoto about which UFC fighters have called Brett attractive, his recent interview with Zhang Weili on her fleeing the Coronavirus in China, Ion Cutelaba's really good rope-a-dope, and more.
Then, UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush calls in ahead of his fight at UFC 248 this weekend to share which fight he felt his opponent's arm pop a few times and to answer once and for all which version of The Office is better: British or American.
