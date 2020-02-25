Unfiltered Episode 370: Megan Anderson and John Morgan

First, MMA Junkie Lead Staff Reporter John Morgan calls in to talk Felder vs. Hooker, Aldo vs Cejudo, a potential matchup between Usman and Masvidal, how to fix the UFC's recent issues with judging (if it needs fixing), and all the latest UFC news.

After Matt Serra pops in to offer his thoughts on this past weekend's card in Auckland, UFC Featherweight Megan Anderson calls in to discuss her upcoming fight in Norfolk this Saturday, and then really opens up about her past, present and future. Including a breakdown of her ink, being classically trained with two instruments, and helping others by talking about her history of mental health.

