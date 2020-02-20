 Skip to main content

Unfiltered Episode 369: Merab Dvalishvili & Niko Price

On today's episode of UFC Unfiltered: Merab Dvalishvili & Niko Price
Feb. 20, 2020

Serra-Longo bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili joins the guys in-studio! Fresh off his dominant win against Casey Kenney on Saturday at UFC Fight Night Rio Rancho, he calls someone out and shares what it's been like moving from Georgia (the country) to Long Island, of all places.

UFC welterweight and certified badass Niko Price also calls in to share his thoughts on Diego Sanchez's 'unique' new coach and which of his fights is his favorite.

