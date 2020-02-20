Unfiltered Episode 369: Merab Dvalishvili & Niko Price
Serra-Longo bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili joins the guys in-studio! Fresh off his dominant win against Casey Kenney on Saturday at UFC Fight Night Rio Rancho, he calls someone out and shares what it's been like moving from Georgia (the country) to Long Island, of all places.
UFC welterweight and certified badass Niko Price also calls in to share his thoughts on Diego Sanchez's 'unique' new coach and which of his fights is his favorite.
