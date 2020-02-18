Unfiltered Episode 368: Renzo Gracie In-Studio, Jan Blachowicz, & James Krause

UFC light heavyweight Jan Blachowicz calls in to discuss his devastating KO of Corey Anderson, and how soon he wants to fight Jon Jones for the championship.

Finally, UFC welterweight James Krause discusses his fight against Trevin Giles at UFC 247, he drops some inside information about how the fight was made in under 24 hours and lets us know how close one of the judges is to his opponent. You will not believe the answer!

Follow the show @UFCunfiltered on Instagram, and check out the full video show on UFC FIGHT PASS - sign up today at www.ufcfightpass.com