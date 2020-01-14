Unfiltered Episode 358: Roxanne Modafferi, Brett Okamoto, & Sodiq Yusuff

Matt and Jim begin the show with UFC women's flyweight Roxanne Modafferi, who will be taking on Maycee Barber this Saturday at UFC 246 in Las Vegas. She calls in to discuss why she DM'd Maycee about hotel accommodations, what it's like not being the scariest fighter, and her and Matt's mutual love for Star Wars.

Then, ESPN MMA reporter Brett Okamoto calls in to talk all things McGregor vs Cerrone. He offers his take on how Cowboy's grappling will come into play and what is motivating McGregor at this stage in his career.

Finally, UFC featherweight Sodiq Yusuff joins the guys to discuss his upcoming fight against Andre Fili at UFC 246, his Nigerian heritage, and working at Pizza Hut before getting into the UFC.

FULL EPISODE

