Unfiltered Episode 345: Cory Sandhagen and Chase Hooper

First, 20-year-old featherweight Chase Hooper talks about how he got into UFC, navigating his way through a development deal, and The Mandalorian.

Then, Jim and Matt talk about the rumored Jones vs Reyes fight, Luke Rockhold's next steps, and Jimmy tells an amazing story about hanging with Robert De Niro and Christopher Walken during the making of The Irishman.

Finally, Cory Sandhagen joins to talk about his fight with Frankie Edgar, his blossoming career as a podcaster himself, why all the legends are moving down in weight, and what's in store for Henry Cejudo, Aljamain Sterling and the rest of the bantamweight division.

