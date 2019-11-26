Unfiltered Episode 345: Cory Sandhagen and Chase Hooper
On today's episode of UFC Unfiltered: Cory Sandhagen and Chase Hooper
Nov. 26, 2019
No fights last weekend, but Jim and Matt are back to business to talk to two fighters with huge fights coming up: Cory Sandhagen, who just booked a matchup against Frankie Edgar in Raleigh on January 25th, and Chase Hooper, who's making his UFC debut at UFC 245.
First, 20-year-old featherweight Chase Hooper talks about how he got into UFC, navigating his way through a development deal, and The Mandalorian.
Then, Jim and Matt talk about the rumored Jones vs Reyes fight, Luke Rockhold's next steps, and Jimmy tells an amazing story about hanging with Robert De Niro and Christopher Walken during the making of The Irishman.
Finally, Cory Sandhagen joins to talk about his fight with Frankie Edgar, his blossoming career as a podcaster himself, why all the legends are moving down in weight, and what's in store for Henry Cejudo, Aljamain Sterling and the rest of the bantamweight division.
