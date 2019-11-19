Unfiltered Episode 343: Frankie Edgar and Mickey Gall

First, Frankie joins to talk about what happened in his proposed fight with Conor McGregor, his move down to bantamweight, his next opponent Corey Sandhagen, and much more. Plus, Matt rejoices in the fact that his buddy Frankie is not fighting his fighter, Aljamain Sterling.

Then, Mickey talks about his fight, set for Dec. 7 in Washington DC. Carlos Condit, his scheduled opponent, withdrew due to an eye injury - what's the plan for the fight? Plus, the story behind one of the most important inventions in your car that you never knew about.

Next, recap from all three guys of the Blachowicz vs Jacare fight, whether Jan deserves a fight against Jon Jones, Charles Oliveira's impressive streak, and much more from the fights in Brazil this weekend. Plus, should Nick Diaz return to fight Jorge Masvidal?

Finally, Ben Askren announced his retirement towards the end of the show, giving the guys a chance to weigh in - what's his legacy?

Follow the show @UFCunfiltered on Instagram, and check out the full video show on UFC FIGHT PASS - sign up today at www.ufcfightpass.com

FULL EPISODE

iTunes | Google Play | Spotify