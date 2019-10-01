Unfiltered Episode 336: Stephen Thompson and Brett Okamoto
On today's episode of UFC Unfiltered: Stephen Thompson and Brett Okamoto
By UFC Staff Report
• Oct. 24, 2019
Matt and Jim kick off the show discussing Stephen Thompson's last few fights and what they both thought of the new Joker movie.
Then, the guys are joined by “Wonderboy” himself. He discusses how to stay grounded as a professional athlete, his dad makes a guest appearance and he reveals his thoughts on his upcoming match against Vicente Luque at UFC 244.
Next, ESPN MMA reporter Brett Okamoto calls in. He talks about Greg Hardy replacing Junior Dos Santos at UFC Moscow, Conor McGregor's upcoming press conference in Moscow and Colby Covington's upcoming fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 245.
Matt and Jim close the show with their picks for this weekend's main event, Demian Maia vs Ben Askren in Singapore this Saturday.