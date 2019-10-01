Unfiltered Episode 334: Kevin Lee & Uriah Hall

The guys are excited for the rematch between Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez in the co-main event this Friday. They break down the infamous hotel lobby skirmish with Uriah, who has roomed with Yair before. Are Stephens and Rodriguez just playing for the cameras, or is the beef real?

Then Kevin Lee joins to talk about his huge fight with Gregor Gillespie in NYC at UFC 244, his infamous driving-while-gaming video and if anyone can beat Khabib.

