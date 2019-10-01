Unfiltered Episode 333: Dominick Reyes & Cody Crowley

Phoenix Carnevale joins Jim to talk about Joanna Jedrzejczyk's return to dominance against Michelle Waterson, the epic battle between Weidman and Reyes set for this Saturday, and infrared saunas (among other topics).

First, undefeated light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes calls in to talk about his matchup against Chris Weidman. What was Reyes' reaction to hearing he was Weidman's first fight at light heavyweight?

Then, Matt Serra calls in from Hawaii to talk Swanson vs Gracie, Jedrzejczyk vs Waterson, and more.

Finally, we're joined by boxer Cody Crowley, who's 17-0 and fighting exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS this weekend. He trained with Floyd Mayweather prior to his fight with Conor McGregor - what was Floyd's strategy going into the fight? What's it like training with one of the GOATs?

