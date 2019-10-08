Unfiltered Episode 331: Francis Ngannou, Niko Price and Phoenix Carnevale

First, one of our favorite guests, welterweight Niko Price, returns to talk about his upcoming hometown fight in Tampa against James Vick. Plus, what does he have to say to Covington and Usman as they prepare to fight for the title?

Jim and Phoenix break down the epic fight between Whittaker and Adesanya fight and if they were surprised at the outcome. Then Jim and Phoenix consider whether a super-fight between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya should happen.

Next, #2 ranked heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou joins to talk about what he’s doing while Miocic and Cormier circle around a potential trilogy fight. One thing he's done in the meantime - pick up some acting work in the next Fast and Furious movie.

Finally, some thoughts on Eddie Bravo discussing Tony Ferguson's game plan for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

FULL EPISODE

