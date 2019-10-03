Unfiltered Episode 330: Chris Weidman and Michelle Waterson

Barstool Sports' Robbie Fox, host of "My Mom's Basement," joins Jim in-studio today to preview UFC 243. They're joined by a sleepy Matt Serra, who Skypes in from Australia to make some predictions and lend insight about Al Iaquinta's training camp, ahead of his co-main event fight against Dan Hooker.

Then, Chris Weidman joins the show ahead of his light heavyweight debut against Dominick Reyes in Boston on Oct. 18. Why does Weidman feel so confident when taking on an undefeated fighter in a new weight class? How's his health? Having already started a beef with Jon Jones, is there anything imminent? What's next for his fledgling acting career?

Finally, another fighter/actor, Michelle Waterson, checks in ahead of her headline fight in Tampa Oct. 12 against Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Was she surprised by Zhang Weili's TKO of Jessica Andrade as everyone else? What is her plan moving forward in the strawweight division? Why should she be considered a title contender?

Listen here: