Unfiltered Episode 329: Cub Swanson & Jamie English In Studio

First up Cub Swanson joins the duo to discuss potential of switching from MMA to boxing, unheard stories from his first MMA fights in Tijuana, and why he’s having difficulty finding ‘friendly’ jiu jitsu gyms ahead of his showdown against Kron Gracie later this month. Next Matt makes a quick appearance to discuss the Fight Night Denmark winners, and who has potential to make a title run. Finally, the guys close discussing game plans and predictions for the UFC 243: Whittaker vs Adesanya main card.

FULL EPISODE

iTunes | Google Play | Spotify