Unfiltered Episode 328: Hermansson, Cannonier & Din Thomas In-Studio

First, UFC middleweight Jack Hermansson calls in to discuss his famous ‘Joker-tine’, experiences improving his mental health state, and why he sees Jarod Cannonier as a formidable opponent. After that, Cannonier joins the crew to discuss his recent spiritual awakening, fight camp, and what it’s like to headline his first UFC event. Lastly, the guys touch on the chaos that ensued after last weekend’s Fight Night event in Mexico City, and speculate over who would win if Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor faced off.

