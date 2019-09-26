Unfiltered Episode 328: Hermansson, Cannonier & Din Thomas In-Studio
On today's episode of UFC Unfiltered: Jack Hermansson, Jared Cannonier & Din Thomas In-Studio and Upcoming Fight Announcements
Sep. 26, 2019
Former UFC lightweight, actor, and co-star of “Dana White’s Looking for a Fight”, Din Thomas joins Matt and Jim in studio to chat about the upcoming Fight Night Copenhagen headliners.
First, UFC middleweight Jack Hermansson calls in to discuss his famous ‘Joker-tine’, experiences improving his mental health state, and why he sees Jarod Cannonier as a formidable opponent. After that, Cannonier joins the crew to discuss his recent spiritual awakening, fight camp, and what it’s like to headline his first UFC event. Lastly, the guys touch on the chaos that ensued after last weekend’s Fight Night event in Mexico City, and speculate over who would win if Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor faced off.