Unfiltered Episode 326: Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens

First, Yair Rodriguez joins to talk about training at high altitude and how he caught The Korean Zombie by surprise with a late KO after studying his game.

Then, Jeremy Stephens calls in to talk about how he thinks The Korean Zombie was "dumb" for not seeing that elbow coming, his outlook on how to treat opponents before fights, and much more.

Finally, Jim and Matt break down the wild acrobatics displayed by Michel Pereira in his loss to Tristan Connelly.

