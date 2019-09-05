Unfiltered Episode 322: Curtis Blaydes, Don Madge, Robbie Fox, UFC 242 Preview

Speaking of Abu Dhabi, Jim and Robbie discuss if Dustin Poirier could upset Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight championship this Saturday. The guys preview Felder vs Barboza and the rest of the impressive UFC 242 card.

They also recap Zhang's amazing championship win over Andrade.

Then, they're joined by Don Madge, the South African lightweight fighter who had a strong UFC debut last October. He talks about training with Cyborg, the MMA scene in South Africa, and a very unusual pre-fight ritual.

Next, #4 heavyweight Curtis Blaydes calls in to talk about his huge fight with #9 heavyweight Shamil Abdurakhimov. Plus, he gives a callout to someone he wants to fight next, should everything go well at UFC 242.

Finally, Jim and Robbie make some predictions for Saturday.

FULL EPISODE

iTunes | Google Play | Spotify