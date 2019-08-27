Unfiltered Episode 320: Aljamain Sterling, Andrea Lee and Paul Felder

First, flyweight Andrea Lee joins via FaceTime from her daughter's school to catch up about her fight vs Joanne Calderwood in Abu Dhabi Sept 7 at UFC 242. She said her win over Montana De La Rosa the worst fight of her career post fight - how does she feel now?

Then, Jim calls in to talk with the guys about Aljo’s comments on Instagram. Why aren’t other fighters calling someone out? What's the deal with the Frankie Edgar rumors? And what does Sterling think of Cejudo's attempt to become an intergender champion?

Plus, Matt and Aljo weigh in on Conor McGregor's bar fight in April, and Matt explains what can happen to fighters when they get famous - and what it's all about in the end.

Finally, lightweight Paul Felder calls in to talk about his highly anticipated rematch with Edson Barboz. What did he learn from his last fight, and what's the game plan this time?

FULL EPISODE

