Unfiltered Episode 317: Devonte Smith, Anthony Pettis and UFC 241 Preview
On today's episode of UFC Unfiltered: Devonte Smith, Anthony Pettis and UFC 241 Preview
Aug. 15, 2019
Jim and Matt speak with Devonte Smith on the roller-coaster ride of having two fighters cancel on him. Smith also talks about how he got into fighting, his strengths, and his relationship with his new opponent, Khama Worthy.
Next, Jim and Matt run through the news, including Cejudo-Shevchenko, Frankie Edgar moving to bantamweight and Aspen Ladd potentially changing weight classes.
Then, Anthony “Showtime” Pettis joins the show to talk about his vocal UFC 241 opponent, Nate Diaz. He talks about why he wanted Diaz, what weight he is most comfortable at, and if he could take years off between fights like Diaz has.
Finally, Jim and Matt make their UFC 241 predictions, including Jim's very reluctant decision on who will win the rematch between Cormier and Miocic.