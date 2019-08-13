Unfiltered Episode 316: Daniel Cormier and UFC Uruguay Recap
On today's episode of UFC Unfiltered: Daniel Cormier and UFC Uruguay Recap
Aug. 13, 2019
Matt and Phoenix are joined by UFC heavyweight champion and #1 P4P fighter Daniel Cormier!
They ask “DC” about his upcoming rematch against Stipe Miocic, if the legendary film-watcher found anything else to exploit in his opponent, and what drives him to keep competing even after he's built a hall of fame resume.
Plus, Matt and Phoenix dive deep into the fights last weekend, including an extended breakdown of Mike Perry vs Vicente Luque and a few BJJ'ers that caught Matt and Phoenix's eye.