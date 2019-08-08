Unfiltered Episode 315: Luque and Oezdemir, Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 Preview

Then #7 light heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir joins the show to talk about prepping for his long-sought fight with former training partner Ilir Latifi this Saturday. He also talks about his brutal -- and controversial -- split decision loss to Dominick Reyes in March.

Then the guys discuss the latest with the Covington-Usman matchup, and preview the fights this weekend, including the main event between women's flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko and Liz Carmouche, who has beaten Valentina once before.

