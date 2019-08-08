Unfiltered Episode 315: Luque and Oezdemir, Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 Preview
Jim and Matt speak with #15 welterweight Vicente Luque, who joins via Skype from Uruguay, where he's takes on Mike Perry this weekend. How does Perry's trash-talking affect Luque? What does he make of the rest of his division? As someone who once defeated Thiago Santos, what does Luque think of the way Santos fought against Jon Jones?
Then #7 light heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir joins the show to talk about prepping for his long-sought fight with former training partner Ilir Latifi this Saturday. He also talks about his brutal -- and controversial -- split decision loss to Dominick Reyes in March.
Then the guys discuss the latest with the Covington-Usman matchup, and preview the fights this weekend, including the main event between women's flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko and Liz Carmouche, who has beaten Valentina once before.