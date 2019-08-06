Unfiltered Episode 314: Mickey Gall and Corey Anderson + Newark Recap
Jim and Matt are back to discuss the looming Usman vs Covington title fight in the wake of UFC Newark, plus the Cyborg situation and Jim Miller's fantastic win over Clay Guida.
But first, Mickey Gall calls in fresh off his win Saturday against Salim Touahri. How was he able to bounce back so quickly after kidney failure in his loss to Diego Sanchez? What does he make of Mike Perry's "green" comments?
Then, #8 light heavyweight Corey Anderson joins the show to discuss his ongoing beef with Jon Jones, whether the fight against Santos proves the champ has lost a step, and why he wants Johnny Walker at MSG.