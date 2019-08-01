Unfiltered Episode 313: Robbie Lawler & Jim Miller, UFC on ESPN: Covington vs Lawler Preview
Matt & Jim are finally reunited! The two kick off today's podcast talking to welterweight Robbie Lawler, who headlines this weekend against Colby Covington. He discusses his emotions after his controversial loss against Ben Askren, how he viewed his torn ACL as "a blessing," and not allowing Colby Covington's smack talk to get under his skin.
Then, Matt describes what it was like at Dana White's 50th birthday party.
Finally, Jim Miller, who is fighting Clay Guida in the co-main event this weekend, calls in. He talks about fighting in his backyard of New Jersey and his years-long battle with a previously undiagnosed case of Lyme disease.