Unfiltered Episode 311: Felicia Spencer, Niko Price, Jamie English & UFC 240 Preview

Jamie English joins Unfiltered to preview the UFC 240 main card, discuss newly alleged accusations against Jon Jones, and revisit the feud between Leon Edwards & Jorge Masvidal. Then Felicia Spencer joins the show to preview her upcoming matchup against Cris Cyborg, and about being considered a huge underdog. Something Matt can relate back to his past when going up against GSP. Finally Jim calls in from Montreal to pick his UFC 240 winners, and discuss the newly announced Weidman-Reyes matchup.