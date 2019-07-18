Unfiltered Episode 309: Alexander Hernandez, Leon Edwards & UFC San Antonio Preview

Episode #309 kicks off with the #13 ranked UFC lightweight Alexander Hernandez calling in to talk about his training regimen, what it was like to face Cowboy Cerrone on short notice, and his upcoming fight against Francisco Trinaldo at Fight Night San Antonio this Saturday. Next, the guys cover all this week’s big stories from this week. Including Jorge Masvidal demanding high profile fights, Aljamain Sterling’s stance on why he’s the one to face off against (Cejudo) "Ce-doo-doo" instead of Urijah Faber, and Korean Zombie potentially facing off against Brian Ortega. Leon Edwards also joins the cast to discuss his main event bout against Rafael Dos Anjos this weekend.