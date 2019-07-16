 Skip to main content

Unfiltered Episode 308: Jared Gordon and Fight Night 155 Recap

On today's episode of UFC Unfiltered: Jared Gordon and Fight Night 155 Recap
Jul. 16, 2019

On today's episode, the guys recap Fight Night: De Randamie vs Ladd, including the call timing of the Randamie/Ladd fight, stoppage treatment between female and male fighters, and Urijah Faber's HOF performance. Later, UFC lightweight Jared “Flash” Gordon joins Jim and Matt to chat about his big win two weeks ago, and his memorable post fight speech about his battle with addiction (WARNING: Jared shares tragic details of his past). Finally, Jared discusses being a coach on July 16th's episode of Dana White’s Contender Series, and Matt Serra weighs in on being deemed “Bagel Boss Guy”.

FULL EPISODE

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ufc-unfiltered-with-jim-norton-and-matt-serra/id1124228879

Google Play: https://play.google.com/music/listen#/ps/Iojs7q2pevtnhmw7aebmragkhbu

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7k9MtHymoOP0FHEye9TTkZ

Tags
UFC Unfiltered

UFC 230 main card results

More

UFC 230 main event results

More