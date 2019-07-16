Unfiltered Episode 308: Jared Gordon and Fight Night 155 Recap

On today's episode, the guys recap Fight Night: De Randamie vs Ladd, including the call timing of the Randamie/Ladd fight, stoppage treatment between female and male fighters, and Urijah Faber's HOF performance. Later, UFC lightweight Jared “Flash” Gordon joins Jim and Matt to chat about his big win two weeks ago, and his memorable post fight speech about his battle with addiction (WARNING: Jared shares tragic details of his past). Finally, Jared discusses being a coach on July 16th's episode of Dana White’s Contender Series, and Matt Serra weighs in on being deemed “Bagel Boss Guy”.