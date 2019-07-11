Unfiltered Episode 307: Germaine de Randamie & Ray Longo In-Studio

Matt & Jim are joined in-studio with MMA coach and co-leader of the Serra-Longo Fight Team, Ray Longo. The guys discuss whether or not Thiago Santos should get a rematch against Jon Jones, who will win UFC 242: Khabib vs Poirier, and why Chris Weidman probably won't ever fight in New York again. Finally, Germaine de Randamie joins the cast and reveals her feelings on refusing to fight Cris Cyborg in 2017.