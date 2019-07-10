Unfiltered Episode 306: Israel Adesanya, Michael Chiesa and UFC 239 Recap

Jim and Matt have a lot to say about Saturday's fights, speaking on everything from the unbelievable record setting KO by Jorge Masvidal, to the champ-champ Amanda Nunes, and who Jon Jones should fight next. Interim middleweight champ Israel Adesanya stops by to chat about his newly announced title unification bout against Robert Whittaker, and his beef with Jon Jones. Plus, Michael Chiesa joins the show to discuss his impressive welterweight win over Diego Sanchez.