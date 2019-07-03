 Skip to main content
Unfiltered Episode 305: Ben Askren, Holly Holm & UFC 239 Picks

On today's episode of UFC Unfiltered: Ben Askren, Holly Holm & UFC 239 Picks
Jul. 3, 2019

The guys begin by conversing with Holly Holm about her evolution as a martial artist, singing songs with Jon Jones, and being seen as the underdog ahead of the bout against Nunes at UFC 239. Then, Ben Askren joins the Unfiltered crew, giving his rationale on calling Nate Diaz "delusional", his expectation from Masvidal ahead of their bout on Saturday, and his relationship with Dana. Finally, Matt and Jim give their bout predictions of the UFC 239 main card.

