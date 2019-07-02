Unfiltered Episode 304: Eryk Anders & UFC Minneapolis Recap

The guys kick off this episode discussing the UFC 239 main event between Thiago Santos and Jon Jones. Then, they dive into UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos, including the electrifying first-round TKO, and whether there's a way to defeat Ngannou. Plus, Aljamain Sterling joins the group to give his opinion on Benavidez's win over Formiga. After that, UFC Light Heavyweight Eryk Anders discusses his use of hypnosis to break his three-fight losing streak. Finally, the guys debate who Gastelum should face next and Weidman's first opponent at Light Heavyweight.