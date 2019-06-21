Unfiltered Episode 301: Kevin Holland, Rob Font, UFC Greenville Preview

Matt & Jim kick off the show with a recap of Matt's appearance on Fox & Friends. UFC Middleweight Kevin Holland calls in to talk about how got the nickname "Big Mouth", starting a Twitch channel, and his upcoming bout against Alessio Di Chirico at Fight Night Greenville. Next, Bantamweight Rob Font joins the guys to discuss his upcoming bout against John Lineker, Calvin Kattar tricking him into liking golf, and the current state of the Bantamweight division. Plus, the guys talk highlights from the Dana White’s Contender Series.