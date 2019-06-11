Unfiltered Episode 298: Urijah Faber

The guys begin the podcast with Urijah Faber, who will be making his comeback at Fight Night 155 in July against Ricky Simon. After Cejudo called Faber out over the weekend, may there be a fight in the works?

Then, Matt opens up about a loss, then talks about the emotional win from Aljamain Sterling at UFC 238 this weekend.

Afterwards, the guys break down the fights from UFC 238 - the impressive showing from Tatiana Suarez, the heavyweight fight between Ivanov and Tuivasa, and the controversial end of the Ferguson-Cerrone matchup. Lastly, the guys break down Shevchenko's knockout of Jessica Eye and the unbelievable performance by Henry Cejudo and coach Santino Defranco. *If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, know that you are not alone. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255or visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.orgfor 24/7, confidential support.*

FULL EPISODE